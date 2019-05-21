  • CBS4On Air

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A cat that disappeared from her home in Aurora in April is now reunited with her owner. Loki was found more than 500 miles away in Topeka, Kansas.

(credit: Makayla Perrigo)

“Loki is very friendly and social. I’m thinking a family that liked him must’ve seen him and took Loki with them,” said Makayla Perrigo, the cat’s owner.

(credit: CBS)

Loki had a microchip. When Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka found it, they called Loki’s owner.

An employee assumed the owner moved and never updated Loki’s microchip. She says that’s usually the case when a stray comes in registered to an out-of-state address.

A friend of an employee at the Humane Society was going to travel to Colorado and offered to bring Loki back home.

