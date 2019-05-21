



– The challenger to Denver Mayor Michael Hancock in next month’s runoff election goes on attack against the incumbent. Jamie Giellis says there is a culture of sexual harassment in city hall that is out of control.

The runoff election is slated for June 4. In the past week, the race between the two candidates has heated up.

First, Hancock released an ad accusing Giellis of being racially insensitive. Now, Giellis is hitting back.

On Tuesday she presented a chart detailing several sexual harassment settlements, totaling more than $500,000. One of those settlements involved Hancock.

Giellis said the real cost to taxpayers is likely much higher because of legal fees and demanded the mayor disclose that amount. She also believes there have been secret settlements but admits she has no evidence of that.

“I’m presenting the facts that we know and I’m asking the mayor to respond. If he can clarify that this is all there is and nothing more, if he will speak directly to it, I think this is an important conversation because it is taxpayer dollars that have been spent on something that could have much better been spent on something else. And shouldn’t the mayor and everybody else be held accountable for their own personal actions, costing us money,” said Giellis.

Giellis says if elected, she will implement several reforms, including making all sexual harassment settlements public.

Hancock released a statement saying he has been completely transparent about his sexual harassment settlement, including all of the costs.

Ballots were mailed to active voters on Monday. Voting centers open on May 28 and ballots must be received by June 4 at 7 p.m. at voting centers or in drop-off ballot boxes.

