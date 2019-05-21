



Volunteers from around the state are filling hundreds of sand bags, preparing evacuation routes and doubling down on their emergency response plans in Lake City. They are preparing for severe flooding expected in the coming weeks.

Historic avalanche debris combined with massive snowpack could lead to flooding in Hinsdale County in southwestern Colorado. While cool temperatures are expected for the next several days, a warm up could bring the debris down towards the town.

Lake City in Hinsdale County needs volunteers, 18 years and older, capable of lifting 50 lbs. to fill sandbags. To participate, register at https://t.co/PMK7w1bzc2. A representative will contact you with a schedule of opportunities. — Hinsdale County Colorado (@HinsdaleCounty) May 21, 2019

“This need is further defined as 1,000 sandbags per day, for the next 15 days. This Thursday, May 23rd a group of people, including local law enforcement personnel, are heading to Lake City to help. The community has a sandbag filling machine and has individuals available to teach others how to use the machine. The Monte Vista Police Department has already committed four officers to this effort and urges other local law enforcement and emergency units to join in. The relief convoy will be leaving the MVPD around 6:30 a.m. with plans to get briefed at 10:00 a.m. in Lake City to begin filling the 1,000 per day quota,” Lake City officials said.

According to county emergency mangers, state and regional support is flooding into the area as they get ready. They requested help from the public sector on social media Tuesday.

Do you have staff to volunteer support, other assistance or goods you can donate? Have you registered to be a vendor resource with the State EOC? Register for all of these at https://t.co/6pQ1ssdYJp. — CO – Emergency Mgmt (@COEmergency) May 21, 2019

Officials are in the planning stages, giving community members information to help prepare for potential flooding.

