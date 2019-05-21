DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill to provide full-day, free kindergarten in Colorado. He and supporters celebrated at Stedman Elementary School in Denver on Tuesday.
The legislation passed provides funding for the change whereas before, only half day kindergarten was included.
“It’s about time we treat kindergarten just as we do 1st grade, just as we do 5th grade and just as we do 8th grade because kindergarten is just as important as those other grades,” Polis said.
The new law also bans districts from charging full-day kindergarten tuition, meaning many parents will save some money.
More than 5,000 Early Childhood At-Risk Enhancement (ECARE) slots in the Colorado Preschool Program will be opened up thanks to the law, which takes effect in time for the 2019-2020 school year.
The bill was sponsored by Senators Jeff Bridges (D-Greenwood Village) and Rhonda Fields (D-Aurora).