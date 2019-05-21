



– Visiting West Colfax or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a florist to a burger joint.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in West Colfax, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Classic Eats

Topping the list is deli and breakfast and brunch spot Classic Eats, which offers sandwiches and more. Located at 3910 W. Colfax Ave., it’s the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 95 reviews on Yelp.

This joint caters a variety of platters for the house, office or your next big party, including fruit, chocolate and breakfast arrangements. In-house offerings include breakfast entrees, soups and sandwiches. Look out for the breakfast croissant with eggs any style, hashbrowns and choice of protein (bacon, sausage, ham) with sriracha mayo on a warm and fluffy croissant.

Sloan’s Lake Tap & Burger

Next up is sports bar and traditional American breakfast and brunch spot Sloan’s Lake Tap & Burger, situated at 1565 Raleigh St., Unit 100. With four stars out of 240 reviews on Yelp, the small chain has proven to be a local favorite.

Start off with smoked wings, queso and chips or a trio of sliders before honing in on a variety of burgers, sandwiches or salads.

Ladybird Poppy

Ladybird Poppy, a florist, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with five stars out of 26 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3275 W. 14th Ave., Suite 101 to see for yourself.

According to the business’ website, Ladybird Poppy owner Sarah Tedford has been creating floral concepts for 20 years. She has relationships with local wholesalers and farmers and specializes in weddings, events and local design workshops.

Bouquets, boutonnieres, floral crowns, tablescapes and cakes are just a few offerings Ladybird Poppy offers.

Swift’s Kitchen

Check out Swift’s Kitchen, which has earned four stars out of 38 reviews on Yelp. You can find the traditional American spot at Colfax & Stuart. This eatery offers all-day breakfast, lunch and dinner plates.

Hone in on specific menu options like the Big Breakfast with two eggs cooked any style, two slices of bacon, two sausage patties, hashbrowns and toast in the morning; the Chili Dog Special #1, which comes with a pair of hot dogs, Coney Island chili, cheddar cheese, fries, pickles and onions, for lunch; or the Hamburger Steak Smothered with hashbrowns, salad and Texas Toast for dinner.

Los Mesones Restaurant

Finally, there’s Los Mesones Restaurant, a local favorite with four stars out of 25 reviews. Stop by 3643 W. Colfax Ave. to hit up the Mexican spot next time you’re in the neighborhood.

This eatery offers a wide range of fare originating south of the border. Stop in the morning for Huevos Rancheros with two eggs, rice, beans, green chile and tortillas, or stop in at dinnertime for beef or chicken fajitas. Burritos, enchiladas, soups, tortas and dinner combos round out this spot’s menu. Visit the website for more information and a full line of offerings.

Article provided by Hoodline.