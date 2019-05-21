TRAFFIC ALERTRock slide in Glenwood Canyon forces major Interstate 70 closure
By Michael Spencer


Colorado native and current San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live at the ViewHouse Centennial.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The former CU Buff is coming off his first full season in the NBA. He played in 17 games after being drafted in 2017, followed by 67 games in the 2018-2019 season. He averaged 25 minutes a game and was thrust into a starting role after guard Dejounte Murray tore his ACL in the preseason.

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

“I was working hard all summer just trying to be ready. It’s unfortunate what happened to Dejounte, and after that I knew that I had to step up,” said White.

Derrick White of the San Antonio Spurs is fouled by Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center on April 27. (credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

“It took a little bit to get used to the speed and everything, and then once I really got my feet underneath me and my confidence up I was able to play and I learned a lot this year and I’m just going to try to build off of it.”

(credit: CBS)

White and the Spurs secured the 7th seed in the NBA’s Western Conference. They lost their opening series in seven games to the Nuggets.

“I’m going to learn a lot from that series,” White said of his first serious playoff experience. He averaged 15 points per game, and had the best outing of his career in game three when he scored 36 points.

Gregg Popvich, head coach of the Spurs, consoles Derrick White after a foul against the Nuggets during Game Six of the first round of the 2019 NBA Western Conference Playoffs at AT&T Center on April 25. (credit: Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

“After Game Three, everything changed. I had to make adjustments, so I’m just going to learn from that series and it’s going to make me a better player.”

White will be back in Colorado this summer and is hosting a camp for young basketball players from June 24th-June 27th at the Parker Field House.

