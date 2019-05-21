  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver News


DENVER (CBS4) – Heavy, wet snow fell overnight across the Denver metro area, snapping branches on trees and causing some delays at Denver International Airport. The downed limbs damaged cars in some areas, including Washington Park in Denver.

(credit: CBS)

Dozens of inbound flights to DIA on Tuesday morning were delayed due to the weather conditions. Some delays were also being reported on outgoing flights due to de-icing.

Road conditions were generally slushy and wet in the city.

Here are some images from the snowy scene in Superior just after daybreak:

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Up in Colorado’s high country, the central Rocky Mountains could end up with several feet of snow when this wet storm is finished on Wednesday.

RELATED: Backcountry Skiers Loving Late-Season Spring Snow

