Comments
After a rare late spring snow storm that brought 3.4 inches of snow to Denver, we are in for a very chilly late May night. Earlier today, we tied the daily record low for May 21 by dipping to 31 degrees. We’ll most likely get there again early on Wednesday morning.
A Freeze Warning starts at 10:00 pm for all of northeastern Colorado. Temperatures will drop to the upper 20s and low 30s. Keep the plants inside or covered again tonight. We also have a Freeze Warning for parts of Moffat and Rio Blanco counties along the Yampa River Basin.
A Frost Advisory is also in place for southeastern Colorado. Widespread frost is possible which could kill or damage vegetation.