DENVER (CBS4)– Some Denver police officers were recognized for helping people in need in their community. The ceremony on Tuesday recognized three officers who went above and beyond the call of duty.
One of those officers is Alicia Harris. She was given the “Unparalleled Community Impact Award” for helping reconnect a man who was homeless with his family in Washington, who had not seen him in years.
He had been out of touch with his family for so long, they thought he had died. Now, he’s living with his sister in Spokane.
“When we got that reassurance the next day and he was with her, that was just icing on the cake, that was just great,” said Harris. “Being on a homeless outreach team, that’s what we do. It’s not so much enforcement as it is outreach and getting them connected and seeing them succeed from homelessness.”
Officers Tara Moxon and David Felts were honored for helping improve the safety for youth and staff members at a facility that serves at-risk children.