Filed Under:Colorado Springs News, Denver News, Interstate 25


(CBS4) — When a spring snow storm shut down Interstate 25 between Colorado Springs and Denver Monday night, many people were undoubtedly frustrated. But one woman refused to let the slushy weather dampen her mood — and did some dancing in the dark.

A Twitter user captured video of the unknown woman — dressed in shorts, a tank top and boots — dancing in between the cars stopped on the highway.

“Yeah, that kinda sums up #Colorado and that’s not a bad thing at all,” another Twitter user wrote.

“Leena” also posted a photo of a person taking their dog out for a break on the snowy interstate.

“To get caught up by ❄️❄️❄️ on a highway wasn’t on our list of things to experience on our vacation but we can now check off that box, too. LOL,” she wrote.

 

