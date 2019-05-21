Comments
KIOWA, Colo. (CBS4)– It’s something that you will see in Colorado after the latest snowstorm: people shoveling snow while wearing flip-flops. That’s exactly what one woman was doing in Kiowa after a spring snow left more than a foot of snow on the ground.
The snow piled up across Colorado starting on Monday when the storm hit the state. Snow totals ranged from just a few inches to feet in the mountains.
One woman, who is from Colorado, says it’s just part of spring.
“I don’t know that I’ve ever experienced one this late in the year with this amount of snow but the good thing about it is, it will melt off and dry up and by Saturday we won’t know it snowed today,” said Sherry Trehal.