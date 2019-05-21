



The City of Denver is looking for help finding relatives of five memorials that used to decorate City Park Golf Course. There were 27 memorial benches or gardens around the golf course before it was redesigned.

“Their history is so important,” said Scott Gilmore, the Deputy Executive Director of Parks and Recreation.

Memorials for James “Jenks” and Bernice Jenkins, Don M. Adams, Earl G. Brown, Vicki and Eunice Prince are the only remaining memorials where the city hasn’t been able to find any family members.

“What we want to do is make sure that when we do place memorials back on the course, they’re in the right place,” Gilmore said.

There are several options for the future at City Park Golf Course. The redevelopment plans include having all the memorials and information about them on display in the new club house. Plans also include an area for benches away from the course for the public to more safely enjoy.

Edith Cousins chose to have a bench honoring her late husband and his brother back on the course.

“They both golfed and they both were prominent figures in Denver,” Edith said about Craig and Charles Cousins. “The bench was kind of something that seemed like it would be forever. That would be a good way to remember them both.”

The Cousins family is synonymous with the Five Points neighborhood in the early and mid-1900s. Charles and Craig were prominent business and property owners as well as supporting the jazz scene in the neighborhood.

“This isn’t just about the stories on the golf course, but it’s the history of our city and we want to hold onto that,” said Gilmore.

Anyone with information on the five remaining memorials is urged to contact Pamela Smith at 720-865-0455 or pamela.smith@denvergov.org