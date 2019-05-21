Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police arrested a 31-year-old mother after her 7-month-old son died at Rose Medical Center early Tuesday morning. Investigators say medical experts tried to revive the boy who was not breathing, but were not successful.
Police say Cintrease Dailey and another family brought the boy to the hospital at 3:45 a.m.
Police responded after trauma was suspected on the boy. Dailey faces a charge of child abuse resulting in death.
The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.