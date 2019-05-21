Filed Under:Cintrease Dailey, Denver News

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police arrested a 31-year-old mother after her 7-month-old son died at Rose Medical Center early Tuesday morning. Investigators say medical experts tried to revive the boy who was not breathing, but were not successful.

Cintrease Dailey (credit: Denver Police)

Police say Cintrease Dailey and another family brought the boy to the hospital at 3:45 a.m.

Police responded after trauma was suspected on the boy. Dailey faces a charge of child abuse resulting in death.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s