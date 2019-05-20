  • CBS4On Air

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– The pilot who as killed in a plane crash near Loveland last week has been identified. Thomas Lawson, 69, was killed when his plane went down last Wednesday.

(credit: CBS)

The twin engine Beechcraft made an emergency landing on County Road 30 north of the Fort Collins/Loveland Airport, crashed and burst into flames just after 1 p.m. on May 15.

(credit: CBS)

What caused the plane to crash is being investigated by the NTSB but air traffic recordings show Lawson reported an engine fire right before the crash. Lawson was from Golden.

