LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– The pilot who as killed in a plane crash near Loveland last week has been identified. Thomas Lawson, 69, was killed when his plane went down last Wednesday.
The twin engine Beechcraft made an emergency landing on County Road 30 north of the Fort Collins/Loveland Airport, crashed and burst into flames just after 1 p.m. on May 15.
What caused the plane to crash is being investigated by the NTSB but air traffic recordings show Lawson reported an engine fire right before the crash. Lawson was from Golden.