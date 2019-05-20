  • CBS4On Air

Denver Broncos, Highlands Ranch School Shooting, STEM School


ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)STEM School Highlands Ranch graduating seniors will attend their commencement on Monday evening thanks to the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are opening up their training facility for the Class of 2019.

(credit: CBS)

Two suspects walked into the school with handguns and starting shooting on May 7. Kendrick Castillo, 18, was shot and killed while trying to prevent one of the gunman from hurting more students or teachers. There is a tribute to Castillo planned for the ceremony.

(credit: CBS)

Eight students were injured in the shooting. The school has been closed since the attack.

(Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

The ceremony will be closed to the media out of respect for privacy for the students and their families.

The suspected gunmen have been in custody since the day of the shooting.

 

