JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The semi driver facing 40 counts in the fiery crash on Interstate 70 that killed four people and left others injured, is free on bond. Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, 23, faces 40 charges, including 36 felonies.
He was released from jail around midnight on Saturday. His wife posted on Facebook, in part, “We have done it at last #FreeRogel just an hour ago. Thank you to everyone for so much support.”
Aguilera-Mederos was being held on $400,000 bond. The charges he faces include four counts of vehicular homicide, six counts of first-degree assault and 24 counts of attempted first-degree assault.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Aguilera-Mederos to raise money for his bond and legal fees.
Twenty-eight vehicles were involved in the crash on April 25.
Investigators say Aguilera-Mederos was speeding at 85 mph and had been seen swerving in and out of traffic while traveling eastbound on I-70.
He is scheduled to appear in court in July.