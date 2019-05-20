PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – If you’ve already planted your garden this season there are a lot of things you can do to protect your investment.
Garden Ambassador Luan Akin with Tagawa Garden Center in Parker says trees, shrubs and perennials should be okay since we aren’t expecting a hard freeze. But you do want to protect your tender annuals.
The goal is to create a small bubble of air directly above the plant to trap some of the heat leaving the ground. Objects such as a trash can, a box or even an old garden container will work just fine. You then want to cover it with frost cloth and a layer of plastic to keep the cloth dry.
Luan says another great thing you can do is to lay two tomato stakes longways on the ground side by side and interlock them, then cover with frost cloth and plastic.
Whatever you do be sure to anchor the protection down if there is high wind forecast for your area.