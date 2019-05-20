  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    7:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:00 PMThe Code
    View All Programs
By Chris Spears
Filed Under:Parker News, Tagawa Garden Center

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – If you’ve already planted your garden this season there are a lot of things you can do to protect your investment.

Garden Ambassador Luan Akin with Tagawa Garden Center in Parker says trees, shrubs and perennials should be okay since we aren’t expecting a hard freeze. But you do want to protect your tender annuals.

(credit: CBS)

The goal is to create a small bubble of air directly above the plant to trap some of the heat leaving the ground. Objects such as a trash can, a box or even an old garden container will work just fine. You then want to cover it with frost cloth and a layer of plastic to keep the cloth dry.

Luan says another great thing you can do is to lay two tomato stakes longways on the ground side by side and interlock them, then cover with frost cloth and plastic.

Whatever you do be sure to anchor the protection down if there is high wind forecast for your area.

Chris Spears

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s