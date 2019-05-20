NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – The FBI Street Task Force made three arrests Monday afternoon inside the Walmart Neighborhood Market near 104th Avenue and Interstate 25. Police confirm the FBI used flash bang distraction devices to make the arrests easier.
Witnesses inside the Walmart initially worried there was an active shooter inside the store. Edward Johnson told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas he heard two loud bangs followed by screaming. Many shoppers were not aware the FBI was tailing three individuals in the store at the time.
“All of a sudden all these people started running down the aisle yelling, ‘Active shooter.’ The Walmart employees herded us in the backroom and locked the door. We were in there for 15 min then they let us out,” Johnson said. “But, there were cops everywhere. Then, they started arresting a lady. It was absolutely the scariest situation I have ever witnessed.”
Northglenn Police responded to the scene and confirmed three individuals were arrested.
CBS4 arrived moments before law enforcement officers assisted a tow truck driver in removing a Jeep from the property. The back windows of the Jeep were busted out.
Police did not release the suspect names, or why they were wanted by the FBI.