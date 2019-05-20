Comments
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– It’s unclear whether Mt. Evans Road will reopen for the season on schedule. According to the Forest Service, the road is scheduled to open on Friday, depending on weather conditions and snow removal.
Considering the snow falling in Colorado’s mountains combined with a picture taken on Mt. Evans Road on Saturday, it’s unclear whether road crews can clear the snow enough to open the scenic roadway to traffic.
On Saturday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer Joe Nicholson stood next to the massive snow drifts alongside the road. He was above Lincoln Lake at the time.
The top five mile section of road to the summit of Mount Evans typically closes at Summit Lake during the winter months.