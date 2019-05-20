Comments
LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – New video shows the moment a car slammed into the patio area of a Dairy Queen on Eisenhower Boulevard in Loveland. The crash happened Saturday.
Investigators say the 31-year-old driver, Michael Dupuis, drove off the road and ended up at the patio area where people were sitting.
Warning: The following video may be disturbing for some readers.
A total of nine people were checked out by emergency personnel, but four of them were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Dupuis faces vehicular assault and DUI/DWAI charges.