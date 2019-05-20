  • CBS4On Air

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – New video shows the moment a car slammed into the patio area of a Dairy Queen on Eisenhower Boulevard in Loveland. The crash happened Saturday.

(credit: Loveland Fire)

Investigators say the 31-year-old driver, Michael Dupuis, drove off the road and ended up at the patio area where people were sitting.

Warning: The following video may be disturbing for some readers.

Michael Dupuis (credit: Loveland Police)

A total of nine people were checked out by emergency personnel, but four of them were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

(credit: Loveland Fire)

Dupuis faces vehicular assault and DUI/DWAI charges.

