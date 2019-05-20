AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, representing Colorado’s 6th District, visited the Immigration and Customs facility in Aurora on Monday. There, he introduced a new bill.
The bill would prevent Homeland Security from blocking members of Congress from visiting detention centers like the one in Aurora.
Crow says there have been too many cases where lawmakers have been stopped from visiting immigrants and migrant children kept in the facilities. He, himself, is one of those lawmakers.
“It took us 24 days to finally get a tour of the facility after numerous requests. During that time there were outbreaks, there were disease outbreaks and continued reports of disturbing conditions,” Crow said.
If passed, Crow’s bill would require members of Congress get access within 48 hours of a request.