  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:00 PMThe Code
    9:00 PMThe Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Interstate 70, Summit County


SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are now closed after multiple vehicles have crashed, the Colorado Department of Transporation says.

(credit: CDOT)

The closure is at mile marker 215, near the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnels.

Snow has fallen throughout the day, Monday, and will continue throughout the night.

Further down the interstate, CDOT implemented the passenger vehicle traction law between mile marker 250 and 256, near Lookout Mountain.

RELATED: Eastbound Lanes Of I-70 Now Reopened Near Tunnel

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s