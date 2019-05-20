Comments
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are now closed after multiple vehicles have crashed, the Colorado Department of Transporation says.
The closure is at mile marker 215, near the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnels.
Snow has fallen throughout the day, Monday, and will continue throughout the night.
Further down the interstate, CDOT implemented the passenger vehicle traction law between mile marker 250 and 256, near Lookout Mountain.