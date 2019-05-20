  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Animal Rescue, Littleton News, South Metro Fire Rescue

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) — South Metro Fire Rescue helped reunite some stranded little ones with their “very worried mother” this weekend — using some of their standard equipment in an adorable way. The firefighters pulled up in their tower truck and found a mother duck anxiously pacing near a storm drain at South Park Lane and Canal Court on Sunday.

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

They lifted the grate, one man went down into the drain and gathered up her ducklings in a fire helmet.

“Confirmed – Fire helmets can hold a maximum of 10 ducklings,” South Metro officials tweeted.

A firefighter lowered the helmet to the ground by their waiting mother and they all hopped out, one after the other. When they were all together again, their mother waddled off with all ten ducklings in tow.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s