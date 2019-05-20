DENVER (CBS4) – It’s not unusual to see May snow in the lower elevations of Colorado, but it is rather uncommon to see it accumulate in Denver so late in the month. The last time measurable snow fell on or after May 20 in the Mile High City’s climate record was in 2002.

A snowfall is defined as “measurable” when the official weather station records an accumulation of 0.1 inches or higher. The official snow measurement for Denver is taken at the airport.

Denver’s official climate station has moved several times since it was first established in the late 1800s. The following is a list of latest snowfalls recorded through time.

DENVER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (official snowfall since 2008)

May 10, 2015 – 0.5″

May 12, 2014 – 0.7″

May 2, 2013 – 0.2″

May 11, 2011 – 1.0″

May 12, 2010 – 1.3″

May 14, 2008 – 0.3″

May 10, 2006 – 0.2″

STAPLETON (official snowfall 1950-2007)

May 2, 2016 – 0.2″

May 10, 2015 – 5.8″

May 13, 2014 – 0.5″

May 2, 2013 – 1.9″

May 12, 2010 – 2.0″

May 14, 2008 – 0.3″

May 10, 2006 – 0.2″

May 2, 2005 – 0.3″

May 1, 2004 – 3.3″

May 10, 2003 – 7.0″

May 24, 2002 – 0.7″

May 21, 2001 – 1.0″

May 2, 1997 – 0.1″

May 9, 1990 – 0.1″

May 2, 1988 – 1.3″

May 17, 1983 – 7.1″

May 10, 1979 – 0.1″

May 6, 1978 – 4.7″

May 29, 1975 – 5.6″

May 2, 1973 – 0.1″

May 13, 1967 – 1.7″

May 12, 1966 – 2.1″

May 8, 1964 – 1.0″

May 13, 1961 – 6.4″

May 16, 1957 – 5.7″

May 2, 1954 – 0.3″

June 5, 1953 – 0.5″

June 2, 1951 – 0.3″

May 28, 1950 – 0.1″

DOWNTOWN (official from 16th & Larimer between 1882-1915, 19th & Stout from 1916-1949)

May 2, 1973 – 1.0″

May 12, 1966 – 1.5″

May 8, 1965 – 1.0″

May 14, 1961 – 0.2″

May 16, 1957 – 6.1″

May 1, 1954 – 2.0″

June 5, 1953 – 1.0″

May 26, 1950 – 1.0″

May 28, 1947 – 1.0″

May 10, 1946 – 0.5″

May 2, 1944 – 8.3″

May 9, 1943 – 1.5″

May 7, 1938 – 1.5″

May 4, 1935 – 0.4″

May 13, 1934 – 1.0″

May 11, 1933 – 2.8″

May 21, 1931 – 3.6″

May 18, 1930 – 0.4″

May 1, 1929 – 0.4″

May 9, 1924 – 0.6″

May 11, 1918 – 4.5″

May 6, 1917 – 0.5″

May 14, 1916 – 0.5″

May 20, 1915 – 0.2″

May 14, 1912 – 2.5″

May 21, 1910 – 3.8″

May 5, 1908 – 1.0″

May 13, 1907 – 2.0″

May 5, 1905 – 2.0″

May 2, 1903 – 2.0″

May 5, 1898 – 1.8″

May 15, 1896 – 1.5″

May 7, 1893 – 0.3″

May 21, 1891 – 1.0″