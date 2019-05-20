A rare late May snow storm in Colorado! It’s not unusual to see snow in May here in Denver, but to get it this late doesn’t happen very often. In fact, the last time we saw snow after May 20th was in 2002!
For the Denver area, this storm won’t bring us a ton of snow. We may see an inch or so accumulate in grassy areas. South side of town is a whole different story. We have a Winter Weather Advisory in place for Castle Rock and south. These areas could see 5 to 10 inches of snow!
Our mountains are also in for very heavy snow! We have Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories. The southwestern mountains could pick up 8 to 16 inches of snow, while some of the northern and central areas could see 10 to 20 inches of snow! Snow could hang around through most of the day on Tuesday, but the heaviest snow will fall tonight into Tuesday.
We could still see wet weather through Thursday, however it won’t be nearly as cold or soggy around town. We may see some thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday.