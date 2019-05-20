FORT COLLINS, Colo (CBS4)– Dogs with epilepsy appear to have fewer seizures when given CBD, the part of marijuana that doesn’t get you high. That’s the result of a pilot study conducted at Colorado State University.
The researcher is encouraged by her findings, calling them “promising and exciting.” Nearly 6% of pet dogs have a common form of epilepsy. Cannabidiol could become another way to treat it.
Dr. Stephanie McGrath, an assistant professor and veterinarian at the Colorado State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital, says the results, so far, are promising. McGrath studied 16 pet dogs, nine of which were treated with CBD oil, for 12 weeks.
McGrath found that 89% of the dogs that received CBD had a reduction in the frequency of seizures. She is enrolling 60 dogs with epilepsy to study the correlation between higher levels of CBD and greater seizure reduction.
McGrath hopes to zero in on the optimal dose to see of CBD could eventually be an alternative to anti-convulsive drugs for dogs.
The published study was funded by Applied Basic Science Corporation, the company that produced the CBD-infused oil evaluated in the study. McGrath has a 5% ownership in the company.
The new clinical trial is funded by the AKC Canine Health Foundation.
Researchers are looking for more dogs with epilepsy to take part in the study.
