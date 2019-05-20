  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    7:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:00 PMThe Code
    View All Programs
By Kathy Walsh
Filed Under:Cannabidiol, CBD, Colorado News, Colorado State University


FORT COLLINS, Colo (CBS4)– Dogs with epilepsy appear to have fewer seizures when given CBD, the part of marijuana that doesn’t get you high. That’s the result of a pilot study conducted at Colorado State University.

The researcher is encouraged by her findings, calling them “promising and exciting.” Nearly 6% of pet dogs have a common form of epilepsy. Cannabidiol could become another way to treat it.

Dr. Stephanie McGrath at CSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital (credit CBS)

Dr. Stephanie McGrath, an assistant professor and veterinarian at the Colorado State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital, says the results, so far, are promising. McGrath studied 16 pet dogs, nine of which were treated with CBD oil, for 12 weeks.

(iStock/Getty Images)

McGrath found that 89% of the dogs that received CBD had a reduction in the frequency of seizures. She is enrolling 60 dogs with epilepsy to study the correlation between higher levels of CBD and greater seizure reduction.

McGrath hopes to zero in on the optimal dose to see of CBD could eventually be an alternative to anti-convulsive drugs for dogs.

(credit CBS)

The published study was funded by Applied Basic Science Corporation, the company that produced the CBD-infused oil evaluated in the study. McGrath has a 5% ownership in the company.

The new clinical trial is funded by the AKC Canine Health Foundation.

Researchers are looking for more dogs with epilepsy to take part in the study.

LINKS: CSU CBD Clinical Trial | CBD Treatment | Breonna Thomas (970) 305-0455

Kathy Walsh

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s