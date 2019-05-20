



– The Denver Broncos have elected Champ Bailey to the team’s Ring of Fame in his first year of eligibility. He will be added to the Ring of Fame in the same year that he gets inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Bailey is the second cornerback, after Louis Wright, to be added to the Ring of Fame.

“To see the way Champ’s career has been appreciated over the last four months — first by the Pro Football Hall of Fame and now as our newest Ring of Famer — is very special for us. We congratulate Champ on this well-deserved honor and look forward to celebrating everything he’s meant to the Broncos in October,” said Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis in a prepared statement.

Bailey’s name will be added to the Ring of Fame at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in a ceremony during the Week 6 matchup on Oct. 13 against the Tennessee Titans.

Last month, Bailey spoke at the Boy Scouts of America Denver Area Council Sports Breakfast about his career, saying his election to the Hall of Fame didn’t just happen randomly. He says he had “really big dreams” that began forming when he was 5 and all throughout his football life he devoted himself to work, details and consistency.

There are now 33 members of the Broncos Ring of Fame:

Champ Bailey

Red Miller

Jason Elam

Simon Fletcher

John Lynch

Pat Bowlen

Dan Reeves

Rick Upchurch

Gene Mingo

Tom Nalen

Rod Smith

Shannon Sharpe

Terrell Davis

Steve Atwater

Gary Zimmerman

Karl Mecklenburg

Dennis Smith

John Elway

Louis Wright

Tom Jackson

Randy Gradishar

Craig Morton

Haven Moses

Jim Turner

Billy Thompson

Charley Johnson

Paul Smith

Frank Tripucka

Gerald H. Phipps

Austin “Goose” Gonsoulin

Rich Jackson

Floyd Little

Lionel Taylor

