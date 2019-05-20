(CBS4) – A controversial billboard advertising Colorado as a safe space for abortions has some applauding the state for its progressive views, while others are left worried that it implies Colorado condones murder. The billboard, paid for by “Keep Abortion Safe,” is featured along I-70 eastbound, for those visiting Colorado from Utah.

The billboard reads “Welcome to Colorado, where you can get a safe, legal abortion.”

Keep Abortion Safe co-founder Fawn Bolak said her organization paid for the billboard in hope that it would encourage those in neighboring states to consider Colorado for any of their reproductive medical needs.

“The goal of the billboard was meant to be a bold message to our neighbors coming in. That they are now entering a state that respects and allows them to make their own reproductive healthcare decisions,” Bolak said. “We also have instances of folks traveling from all over the country to come to Colorado for the access we have.”

However, the billboard was not accepted by all Coloradans. Bob Enyart, a local pastor and radio host, said the organization “Colorado Right to Life” did not support the message behind the sign.

“Welcome to Colorful Colorado. Red is a beautiful color, but not abortion red,” Enyart said. “You have to hate God to want to advertise to kill innocent children. To dismember them. We need to be known as a state for life and not for death.”

The billboard is one of many throughout the state that encourage drivers to seek different journeys when it comes to pregnancy.

While some encourage expecting parents to do what is best for them and their health, others encourage the same people to explore opportunities to support life. There are also some billboards supporting pro-life messages encourage resource centers and others in the Denver area that encourage expecting fathers to love their children and support them.