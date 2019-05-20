Comments
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – While travel along Interstate 70 mountain corridor was a challenge, backcountry skiers like Nicky Toor from Boulder say this May snow was “a gift from the heavens.”
Toor is camping in his car right now, making the hike to the top of Loveland Pass and skiing back down.
“I didn’t expect May to be like this,” Toor said.
The Central Mountains could end up with several feet of snow when this wet storm is finished Wednesday.
As skiers and boarders are rejoicing, the Colorado Department of Transportation and the Colorado State Patrol are working overtime to keep the highways open and clear from wrecks.
