DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver Zoo made a big announcement Monday — the Linne’s two-toed sloth born on April 11 is a boy! And you can help choose its name!
From now until June 9, zoo is inviting guests to vote for their favorite baby sloth name.
The staff narrowed the list down to three ‘Star Wars’ themed names:
- Wookiee
- Lando
- Kylo
How You Can Vote:
- Make a donation online of at least $1 (click here to donate)
- Visit Denver Zoo anytime between now and June 9
- Go to the ticket window, 4D Theater or Train/Carousel window to receive a token
- Choose the name you like best and place your token in our voting booth located on the welcome plaza
All proceeds from your donation will benefit Denver Zoo’s conservation efforts here and around the world. Each $1 donation equals one vote, and you can donate more for more tokens.
“Once you vote, make sure to come see Charlotte and the new baby in their Bird World exhibit,” the zoo website states. “Please note that a clear view of the baby might be impaired by foliage or Charlotte’s tight embrace. Keepers say the best time to visit is late in the afternoon when Charlotte is more likely to be moving around and ask that you keep your voices low while the baby adjusts to life in its new world.”
The winning name will be announced in our newsletter on June 14 and on social media June 17.
This is the second baby born to Charlotte, 23, and her mate Elliott, 28. Their other offspring, Baby Ruth, was born in January of last year and also lives in the Bird World habitat.