JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The suspect in the fiery crash on Interstate 70 near Denver West, which killed four people, posted bond. Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, 23, faces 40 charges, including 36 felonies.
Those charges include four counts of vehicular homicide, six counts of first-degree assault and 24 counts of attempted first-degree assault.
Aguilera-Mederos was being held on a $400,000 bond. He is now out of jail.
Twenty-eight vehicles were involved in the crash on April 25.
“(Aguilera-Mederos) was observed at the western part of I-70 at the general area of the Genesee Parkway/exit and Lookout Mountain driving extremely fast and in a reckless manner,” Weir said. “The speed limit for a commercial vehicle that (Aguilera-Mederos) was operating — a semi truck with a trailer — is 45 mph. The estimated speed of (Aguilera-Mederos) at that time and at subsequent times proceeding eastbound on I-70 was in excess of 85 mph,” said Jefferson County District Attorney Pete Weir on May 3.
Aguilera-Mederos was reportedly seen swerving in and out of lanes.
His lawyer calls the charges “prosecutorial overkill.”