DEL NORTE, Colo. (CBS4) – Three orphaned bear cubs that have spent months rehabilitating at the Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehab Center in Del Norte are now back in the wild.
The cubs were orphaned in September after their mother was euthanized for trying to break into a home in Estes Park. It was the sow’s third strike of the summer. Officials say she also caused damage at a local business while looking for food.
That sow became known in the town as “Scarface” because of wounds she had on her snout from a power line. Due to her comfort being around people, she was deemed a threat to human health and safety.
For the last several months, the cubs have been packing on the pounds to get up to par with their age group.
CPW K9 Samson helped in the hazing aspect of reintroducing the cubs to the wild.
