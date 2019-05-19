  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMThe Red Line
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMAutoNation All Access
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Parks And Wildlife, Del Norte News, Estes Park News, Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center


DEL NORTE, Colo. (CBS4) – Three orphaned bear cubs that have spent months rehabilitating at the Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehab Center in Del Norte are now back in the wild.

The cubs were orphaned in September after their mother was euthanized for trying to break into a home in Estes Park. It was the sow’s third strike of the summer. Officials say she also caused damage at a local business while looking for food.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

That sow became known in the town as “Scarface” because of wounds she had on her snout from a power line. Due to her comfort being around people, she was deemed a threat to human health and safety.

RELATED: Wildlife Officers Relocate 2 Bears Back Into Natural Habitat

For the last several months, the cubs have been packing on the pounds to get up to par with their age group.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

CPW K9 Samson helped in the hazing aspect of reintroducing the cubs to the wild.

LINK: Living With Bears

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s