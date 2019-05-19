



BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — Thousands of people in Colorado are currently living with Parkinson’s disease.

It’s a disease that affects the central nervous system and gets worse over time.

A Boulder man is showing those with Parkinson’s that they can fight it just by stepping inside a boxing ring.

The fight for Bill London is never over, however the upper cuts and jabs to the body help him feel victorious in that moment.

“It means a lot to me and it means a lot to be able to influence others, said London. So I fight for them.”

London stepped inside a ring Saturday night at the Boulder Theater.

He sparred with his trainer in front of dozens of people for the 4th Annual Founder’s Fight, an event that raises money for several different organizations.

Like London, John Wilson is also living with the disease, and it’s been an uphill battle for him since 2015.

“I’m nervous and when I get nervous my hand shakes,” said Wilson. “I kept saying ‘nah I don’t have it. I don’t have it.’ But finally I got to where my hand was wiggling and I had to go to the doctor and they diagnosed me with having Parkinson’s.”

So London and Wilson started boxing a few times a week with classes through “Off The Ropes Together,” a Boulder nonprofit that works with those battling Parkinson’s.

“This has helped me maintain my balance and my coordination, which would otherwise dwindle because of the disease,” said London.

The coaches told CBS4 they are here with London and Wilson and hundreds of others fighting standing in their corner every step of the way.

“The Parkinson’s is not a helpless condition. It’s more of an annoyance, and the fighting is something that will make you forever young,” London said.

According to London, he raised about $17,000 for his fighting the ring.

Thirty people participated in the Founder’s fight.

LINK: Off the Ropes Together