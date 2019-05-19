Filed Under:Colorado State Patrol, Greeley News, Megan Meyer

EAGLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol troopers found more than 170 pounds of marijuana in a U-Haul van a woman was driving near Eagle. They then arrested her.

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

Investigators pulled the Greeley woman over at around 9:50 p.m. on May 8. The officer noticed the vehicle smelled like marijuana.

Megan Meyer (credit: Colorado State Patrol)

Troopers searched the van and found 173 pounds of marijuana and 3,800 grams of concentrated marijuana oil.

CSP identified the driver as 28-year-old Megan Meyer who told CSP she was driving the boxes to Las Vegas. She was charged with possession of marijuana and careless driving.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s