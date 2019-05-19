Comments
EAGLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol troopers found more than 170 pounds of marijuana in a U-Haul van a woman was driving near Eagle. They then arrested her.
Investigators pulled the Greeley woman over at around 9:50 p.m. on May 8. The officer noticed the vehicle smelled like marijuana.
Troopers searched the van and found 173 pounds of marijuana and 3,800 grams of concentrated marijuana oil.
CSP identified the driver as 28-year-old Megan Meyer who told CSP she was driving the boxes to Las Vegas. She was charged with possession of marijuana and careless driving.