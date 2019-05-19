Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A man died after falling on Saturday night near Bastile Crack in Eldorado Canyon State Park. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call of a fallen climber just before 8 p.m. Saturday.
The Sheriff’s Office also says several witnesses saw or heard the climber fall. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and found the man’s body.
Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Rocky Mountain Fire District responded to the scene.
The investigation is ongoing. The victim’s identity will be released by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office.