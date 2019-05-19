Filed Under:Lakewood News, Lakewood Police

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Two vehicles collided early Sunday morning in Lakewood killing one person and injuring several others. Lakewood police say the accident happened about 2 a.m on Sunday near Alameda Avenue and Kipling Street.

Investigators say a vehicle traveling eastbound on Alameda Ave. ran a red light at Kipling St. It then hit a vehicle traveling south on Kipling.

A passenger in the second vehicle was killed and the driver was taken to a hospital. The people in the car accused of running a red light were also taken to hospitals.

The crash is still under investigation. No charges have been filed. Police are determining if drugs or alcohol are factors.

Further details about the victims have not been released.

