By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS)- A super strong spring storm will be blasting across Colorado to start the week ahead. This storm is packed with Pacific moisture and will bring big snow to the mountains and rain across the plains for both Monday and Tuesday.

The arrival of this storm system will trigger a good dose of late season snow in Colorado’s high country. There is a Winter Storm Warning posted for many mountains and foothills of the state.

The northern mountains and higher Front Range Foothills. Some of these areas may see up to a foot of snow by the end of the day on Tuesday.

Pikes Peak may wind up with 6 to 12 inches of snow. With an advisory for 2-5″ in the lower elevations in Teller county.

The San Juan and Sangre De Cristo mountains also have warnings and advisories for significant snowfall this week.

Most of the Denver metro area will be too warm to see snowfall. But, there will be measurable rainfall soaking the most of eastern Colorado Monday into Tuesday. That being said, there is a chance that a few areas near 6,000 feet may see around an inch of snow on the grass on Tuesday morning. That would include areas near and around Elizabeth, Parker, Castle Rock, Monument, Conifer and Bailey.

