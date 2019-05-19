STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Austin Eubanks, who was in the Columbine High School library when a pair of gunmen took 13 lives of their fellow students and a teacher in 1999, was found dead Saturday morning at a residence in Steamboat Springs.
Routt County Coroner Robert Ryg confirmed he was called at 7 a.m. Saturday, and that his office is still investigating the cause and manner of death. An autopsy is scheduled Monday.
Eubanks, 37, spoke to CBS4 last month when the Columbine community remembered the tragedy’s 20th anniversary.
Eubanks spoke in 2018 at a press conference launching the “Lift The Label” campaign, a state-wide movement aimed ending the stigma associated with seeking treatment for opioid addiction.
Ryg said a person unknown to him made a request to local authorities Saturday morning for a welfare check on Eubanks when Eubanks’s phone went unanswered.
Eubanks’ family released the following statement:
“Unfortunately Austin lost the battle with the very disease he fought so hard to help others face. Helping to build a community of support is what meant the most to Austin, and we plan to continue his work. As you can imagine, we are beyond shocked and saddened and request that our privacy is respected at this time.”