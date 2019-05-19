Filed Under:Aurora News, Aurora Police


AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Two Aurora police officers were nearly hit after a suspected drunk driver slammed into the back of their patrol cars. The officers were not inside and escaped injury.

The suspect’s vehicle flipped, and that driver was sent to the hospital.

