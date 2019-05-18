BERTHOUD, Colo. (CBS4) — A Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputy responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle followed a car that pulled away from him, chased it down an interstate, and eventually forced the other driver to spin out.

The driver turned out to be Quinn Anthony McDonald, 42, of Denver, wanted on 10 outstanding warrants, according to LCSO’s press release sent out Saturday morning.

McDonald now sits in the Larimer County Jail and faces charges in both Larimer and Weld County.

The incident began just after 9 a.m. Thursday at the Love’s Travel Stop on the southwest corner of Interstate 25’s Berthoud exit.

The car had been reported as unoccupied and possibly abandoned. But the deputy discovered a man behind the wheel who attempted to drive off when he saw the deputy, and avoided the deputy’s attempts to get the car stopped.

The deputy then followed the car while running lights and siren northbound on I-25. Not yet knowing the identity of the other driver, the deputy reported seeing McDonald reaching under his seat.

McDonald exited the interstate at Highway 60 and allegedly ran a red light before driving northbound in the southbound lanes of the eastern frontage road.

The deputy then successfully performed a PIT (Precision Immobilization Technique) maneuver to end the pursuit, and took McDonald into custody.

Drugs and stolen property were found inside the car, according to LCSO. The license plates on the outside were not valid. And no registration documents were with the vehicle, either, meaning investigators still don’t know whom it belongs to.

McDonald is currently jailed on the outstanding warrants while Larimer (where the call and incident initiated) and Weld (where the chase entered and ended) organize a list of new charges from Thursday’s incident. LCSO’s press release stated those would probably include felony Eluding, DUI-Drugs, Drug Possession, and Driving Under Revocation. Other traffic and criminal charges are possible, LCSO stated.

McDonald’s past arrests, found in an online search of public records, include drug possession and cultivation, assault, and domestic violence offenses. There was also a 2006 case in Douglas County in which he faced Sex Assault on a Child charges but received jail time and probation on a Child Abuse Causing Serious Injury conviction.

Investigators are working to identity whom the stolen property inside the car belongs to. Anyone with information is asked to call police.