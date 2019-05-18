



Police departments from Denver, Wheat Ridge and Lakeside partnered with the Denver Police Museum, as well as Planned Pethood Plus, a veterinary clinic, in an event to help keep pets healthy and neighborhoods safer. Pups on Patrol is a program that enlists dog owners to be on the lookout as they walk their dogs.

“The police do a lot for us and any way we can help out and give back and be of assistance to them. We have to work together and keep everyone safe,” said David Ludwig.

He participated in Pups on Patrol with Fannie, a Mastiff-Saint Bernard mix.

“She loves her walks, loves to tour the city and keep her eyes open.”

David rescued Fannie two years ago.

“She’s the best, she’s just a sweetheart, and she wants to cuddle. Hopefully if there’s a bad guy on the loose, she’ll turn the switch, but I don’t know yet.”

Jennifer DiLorenzo also participated.

“My job is to walk dogs so he goes everywhere with me, so I love that program, and it just keeps our community safe.”

She has been a professional dog-walker for the past 10 years.

“Definitely in certain blocks that we walk, I just watch for suspicious activity and things that aren’t normal on our street.”

Jennifer recently got Prince Caspian, a Chihuahua mix.

“He’s pretty chill, he’s just really inquisitive in everything and he just found his bark, but he doesn’t really use it.”

As part of the event, Dr. Jim of Animal Planet opened his clinic to provide free vaccinations. Prince Caspian got his last booster shot.

“I appreciate everything he’s done for all the years, all the animals, all over the world and it means so much to me because they’re like my family.”

A family looking out for each other.

LINK: Denver Police Museum Events