LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – A Toyota Corolla slammed into a Dairy Queen in Loveland on Saturday. A witness told police the 33-year-old driver was driving erratically and suddenly drove off the road.
Police responded to the family picnic area at the restaurant on Eisenhower Boulevard just after noon.
A family of four was sitting at an outdoor table. One of them became trapped under the sedan. All four were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The driver was arrested at the scene. Police suspect alcohol or drugs to be factors in the crash.
Anyone who witnessed or has information about the crash investigation is asked to call Officer Heidi Koehler at 970-667-2151.