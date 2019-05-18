



Some neighbors banded together on Saturday to show hate is not welcome in their neighborhood. They put their words into action with paint brushes.

“It’s wonderful to see people come together off of something tragic and something positive come out of it,” Kenneth Jenkins said.

In March, someone spray painted the outside of Kenneth and his wife’s home with racial slurs including a noose. Kenneth considers it a threat. At the time, the couple didn’t feel very welcome in their neighborhood.

“I feel disappointed. I feel let down,” Kenneth said. Devin echoed her husband’s sentiment saying, “(I’m) kind of mortified.”

They weren’t on Saturday though. A group of their neighbors came out to their house to give it a little TLC.

They enlisted a local painter, and, with the help of Sherman Williams, painted their entire house for free.

“It was amazing to even have someone even offer,” said Kenneth.

Volunteer Callie Murray says it wasn’t hard to find people willing to pick up a brush.

“We’ve had a lot of positive support from the community so once the word got out that we were trying to do it people were really eager to help,” she said.

They were so eager not even a mid-morning thunderstorm could stop them for long. In the end, Devin and Kenneth were thrilled with how their house came out.

“It looks great. I couldn’t be more pleased” says Devin.

Those who showed up and painted say they hope this will send a message to the rest of their neighbors that love will always beat hate.

“The more time we spend positively impacting our community the less space there is for everything else,” Callie said.