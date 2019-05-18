Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – One of the candidates in Denver’s mayoral runoff race was just endorsed by a former Democratic nominee for president. Hillary Clinton threw her support behind Michael Hancock on social media Friday.
Hancock faces challenger Jamie Giellis in the June 4 runoff election. In a recent interview with CBS4’s Britt Moreno he said Denver is a desirable city and “we want it that way” in regards to the economic growth the city has seen in the last several years.
Giellis, the president of Denver’s RiNo Arts District, says the growth that area has seen was a result of thoughtfully and creatively addressing some of the same challenges that are impacting the whole city.
