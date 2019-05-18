Filed Under:Denver News, Hillary Clinton, Michael Hancock, Runoff Election


DENVER (CBS4) – One of the candidates in Denver’s mayoral runoff race was just endorsed by a former Democratic nominee for president. Hillary Clinton threw her support behind Michael Hancock on social media Friday.

Michael Hancock (credit: CBS)

Hancock faces challenger Jamie Giellis in the June 4 runoff election. In a recent interview with CBS4’s Britt Moreno he said Denver is a desirable city and “we want it that way” in regards to the economic growth the city has seen in the last several years.

Jamie Giellis (credit: CBS)

Giellis, the president of Denver’s RiNo Arts District, says the growth that area has seen was a result of thoughtfully and creatively addressing some of the same challenges that are impacting the whole city.

RELATED: Jamie Giellis Supporters Stand By Candidate Despite Racially Insensitive Remarks

