DENVER (CBS4) – Hall of Fame Denver Broncos running back, Floyd Little, was honored by one of his alma maters on Saturday. After he retired from the NFL at 34 years old, Little earned his Masters Degree from the University of Denver Law School.
Little received the Distinguished Alumni Award and an Honorary Doctorate Degree at DU.
“As a businessman for 32 years and a professional athlete for nine seasons, I could not have enjoyed their successes without having that foundation that I built right here,” Floyd said Saturday.
