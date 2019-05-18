Filed Under:Dove Valley, Highlands Ranch School Shooting, STEM School Highlands Ranch, UCHealth Training Center


ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Graduation ceremonies for STEM School Highlands Ranch will be held at the Denver Broncos’ UCHealth Training Center at Dove Valley. Ceremonies are scheduled for Monday night according to the school’s calendar.

The berm where fans can watch Broncos training camp at Dove Valley (credit: CBS)

Some of the school’s students met with Broncos players Bradley Chubb and Brandon McManus on Thursday.

Chubb shared his gratitude being able to meet with the seniors.

A shooting at the school on May 7 injured eight students and killed another, Kendrick Castillo. Two suspects are charged with the crime.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s