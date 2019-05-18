Comments
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Graduation ceremonies for STEM School Highlands Ranch will be held at the Denver Broncos’ UCHealth Training Center at Dove Valley. Ceremonies are scheduled for Monday night according to the school’s calendar.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Graduation ceremonies for STEM School Highlands Ranch will be held at the Denver Broncos’ UCHealth Training Center at Dove Valley. Ceremonies are scheduled for Monday night according to the school’s calendar.
Some of the school’s students met with Broncos players Bradley Chubb and Brandon McManus on Thursday.
Chubb shared his gratitude being able to meet with the seniors.
A shooting at the school on May 7 injured eight students and killed another, Kendrick Castillo. Two suspects are charged with the crime.