DENVER (CBS4) – A very busy jet stream will keep Colorado and much of the west cool and unsettled for the next several days. There are several areas of low pressure that will move through the state and each one will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms. It will be cold enough for some snow in the higher elevations.

This weather pattern will not only be busy for us here in the Rocky Mountains but also in the central plains. We’ll see a daily chance for widespread severe thunderstorms in the states to the east and southeast of Colorado, starting today and lasting into early next week.

We saw a few severe storms in northeast Colorado on Friday, one of which dropped hailstones up to 1.75 inches in diameter as it moved through Sterling. While we can’t rule out more hail in the days ahead the chance to see large hail this weekend is very low.

Say goodbye to the widespread 70s and 80s from the past few days. We’ll see mostly 50s and 60s this weekend across the lower elevations with 30s and 40s in the mountains.