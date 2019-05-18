Comments
SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife river rangers worked hard on Saturday to make sure rivers in Salida were running without major debris.
Crews used chainsaws to clear a large cottonwood tree from the middle of the Arkansas River below the Big Bend Recreation Site.
