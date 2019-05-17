SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4
Every day Coloradans are working together to make our communities even stronger. CBS4 is committed to telling those people’s stories. “Together With Karen Leigh” highlights what Coloradans are doing to make the communities where we live even better!
See links from this week’s show, broadcast from Legend High School in Parker, below:
Naturalization Ceremony at Boulder Public Library
RiNo Art District: Focus Points Family Resource Center Presents ¡Lotería!
Here are some of the stories featured in the show:
6 Students At 1 High School Battle Cancer: ‘Affected Our School So Deeply’
‘Robbie’s Hope’ Campaign Having Bigger Impact Than Expected
Students Take On Parker Police Department In Basketball Tradition
Wrestling Match Takes Over Mountain Vista High School, 6-Year-Old Wins Championship Belt