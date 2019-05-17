  • CBS4On Air

By Andrea Flores

Once known as the Harlem of the West, Five Points celebrates its rich musical history this weekend. Head to the Five Points Jazz Festival Saturday for a day full of free music at more than a dozen performance stages. The event kicks off with a parade at 26th and Welton at 11 a.m.
Get ready for One Epic Night with Colorado’s best bands at Swallow Hill Music’s annual event. Saturday, listen to the best in local bluegrass, rock, and folk music. Twelve bands will showcase their musical talent across three stages. Proceeds benefit music education in Colorado schools.
The Spring Bazaar returns to Denver’s RiNo neighborhood. One hundred local artisans, food trucks, and live musicians will take over the streets of the RiNo Art District. Venture over to 28th and Walnut for the two-day festival. Admission is $5.
The 23rd Annual Erie Town Fair and Balloon Festival returns this weekend. Today through Sunday, hot air balloons will fill the sky. Browse more than 200 craft and food vendors and enjoy live performances. It’s a free, family event.
